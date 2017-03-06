East Africa: Vodacom IPO Raises Quest...

East Africa: Vodacom IPO Raises Questions About EAC's Capital Markets Integration

The integration of capital markets in East Africa faces a severe test with the expected listing of 86 telcos and mining companies at the Dar es salaam Stock Exchange , where only Tanzanians will be allowed to participate. The initial public offerings buck the recent trend where citizens of the five EAC member states - Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda - were allowed to buy shares in the primary sale.

