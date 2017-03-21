East Africa: KCB Cancels Growth Plans...

East Africa: KCB Cancels Growth Plans As Profits Falter

KCB Group has halted its continental expansion programme after posting minimal growth in net earnings for the 12 months period to December 2016. The decision to consolidate its position in markets already served is a blow to the lender's ambition to become a pan-African bank in the next three years.

Chicago, IL

