East Africa: India Woos Rwanda, Uganda to Expand Footprint in East Africa

The visit of Indian Vice President Hamid Ansari to Rwanda and Uganda is seen as a strategy by the Asian giant to cement its presence in East Africa through trade deals and partnerships in order to rival China and Turkey. Mr Ansari, accompanied by government officials and businessmen, arrived in Rwanda on February 19 for a three-day visit, during which he signed three agreements that will enhance bilateral ties between the two countries and announced that India would open a mission in Kigali.

Chicago, IL

