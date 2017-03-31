East Africa countries launch hydro pr...

East Africa countries launch hydro project expected to benefit a mln people

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Construction of the regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Project has kicked off at the Tanzanian border district of Ngara that is expected to benefit over a million people in East Africa when completed. The project is owned by the three East Africa countries of Burundi, Rwanda and Tanzania through a Special Purpose Vehicle, the Rusumo Power Company Ltd. "We are very delighted today of the fact that the transboundary shared Rusumo Falls project has finally come to life, after more than 20 years since it was first identified," the Council of Ministers in charge of energy from Burundi, Rwanda and Tanzania said in a joint statement after the launch on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope begs forgiveness for church role in Rwanda... Mar 21 Gods r Delusion x... 1
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,963,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC