East Africa countries launch hydro project expected to benefit a mln people

Construction of the regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Project has kicked off at the Tanzanian border district of Ngara that is expected to benefit over a million people in East Africa when completed. The project is owned by the three East Africa countries of Burundi, Rwanda and Tanzania through a Special Purpose Vehicle, the Rusumo Power Company Ltd. "We are very delighted today of the fact that the transboundary shared Rusumo Falls project has finally come to life, after more than 20 years since it was first identified," the Council of Ministers in charge of energy from Burundi, Rwanda and Tanzania said in a joint statement after the launch on Thursday.

