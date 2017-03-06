East Africa: Burundi Members Snub EALA As Kagame Plays Down Feud
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda steered clear of discussing sour relations with neighbouring Burundi yesterday in his address to the East African Legislative Assembly even as five lawmakers from Burundi's ruling party boycotted the opening ceremony of the Kigali sitting. The Rwandan leader said his country's political will for regional integration was "stronger than ever before" in his address to the Eala session, which started with Burundi MPs from the ruling CNDD-FDD party conspicuously absent.
