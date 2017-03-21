East Africa: Burundi Failed to Give I...

East Africa: Burundi Failed to Give Its Contribution to 2016 EAC Financial Budget

The East African Legislative Assembly , deeply concerned by the poor financial situation of the East African Community, has passed a resolution urging the Council of Ministers to immediately convene under matters of urgency to solve the financial crisis in the community. Sanctions should be imposed on the partner states which do not accomplish their duties.

Chicago, IL

