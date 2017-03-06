Dallaire testifies mefloquine drug impaired thought process in Rwanda
Gen. Romeo Dallaire, commander of U.N. forces in Rwanda, speaks to reporters from the U.N. headquarters in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, Wednesday June 1, 1994. Gen. Romeo Dallaire, commander of U.N. forces in Rwanda, speaks to reporters from the U.N. headquarters in the Rwandan capital of Kigali, Wednesday June 1, 1994.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC