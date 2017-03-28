.com | Judge orders release of British woman detained in Rwanda

The pregnant wife of an exiled Rwandan opposition official, held incommunicado for a fortnight before being charged with treasonous acts, is to be released, her lawyer said on Tuesday. A court ordered that Violette Uwamahoro, a Rwandan-British woman, be "provisionally released" on Monday, in a blow to state attempts to prosecute her for allegedly seeking to start an armed insurgency, said lawyer Antoinette Mukamusoni.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.