British woman denies plotting against Rwanda's Kagame

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: BBC News

A pregnant woman from the United Kingdom has appeared in court in Rwanda on charges of spreading state secrets to undermine President Paul Kagame. Violette Uwamahoro, a Rwandan-British youth worker, pleaded not guilty.

