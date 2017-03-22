Africa: Research Calls for New Approa...

Africa: Research Calls for New Approach to Youth Employment

Modern research recently released by The MasterCard foundation is advocating for a fresh approach to youth employment training strategies in Africa. Dubbed Invisible Lives: Understanding Youth Livelihoods in Ghana and Uganda, the findings were made public last Thursday at the Young Africa Works Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

