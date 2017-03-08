Africa: 12 Points for the New AU Comm...

Africa: 12 Points for the New AU Commission Chair

Africa is experiencing the highest number of humanitarian crises since the 1990s. As the new chair of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, takes office, International Crisis Group suggests how he can strengthen the organisation's response to threats to continental peace and security.

