22 dead in DR Congo army clashes with M23 rebels

The clashes occurred in the eastern part of DR Congo, on and near the border with Uganda, on January 31 and also on February 20 to 22, according to the army. Members of the M23 rebel group waiting at a Ugandan army air base to be flown to the Democratic Republic of Congo AFP/FILE The Congolese army said Wednesday it had killed 20 fighters from the M23 militia group and lost two soldiers in clashes with the rebels since the end of January.

Chicago, IL

