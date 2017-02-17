Why liberals should accept a conserva...

Why liberals should accept a conservative carbon tax plan

Earlier this month, conservative elder statesmen issued a "Let's Make a Deal" on climate: Nix Obama-era regulations in return for a carbon tax and dividend. So far, the idea has gained little traction from unretired Republicans who could actually make a deal.

