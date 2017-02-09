US judge finds that Rwandan man was active in 1994 genocide
KIGALI, Rwanda - A U.S. federal judge has found that a Rwandan man actively participated in the country's 1994 genocide. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Linda Reade in Iowa on Wednesday ruled that Gervais Ngombwa mobilized and incited members of his extremist party to exterminate ethnic Tutsis.
