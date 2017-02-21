Urgent Action: Journalist Missing For...

Urgent Action: Journalist Missing For More Than Six Months

Journalist John Ndabarasa was last seen in Kigali on 7 August 2016. More than six months later, there is no news on his whereabouts or on the progress of the police investigation into his disappearance.

