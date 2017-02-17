Taylor Report: Washington Looks the Other Way While Kagame's...
Colonel Patrick Karegeya was a founder-leader of the Rwandan Patriotic Front, but when he objected to the one-man rule of Paul Kagame and the policies of interfering in neighboring countries, he had to flee for his life. When he spoke out from his refuge in South Africa, assassins were sent murder him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at A-Infos Radio Project.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC