Staples to speak at LMU -

Tuesday Feb 14

The Lincoln Memorial University Department of Multicultural Student Services and Black Student Union will welcome Ambassador George Staples for a lecture to celebrate Black History Month at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 in the Arnold Auditorium of the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum. Staples has served as the U.S. ambassador to several African nations during his 25-year foreign service career.

Chicago, IL

