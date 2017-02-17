Rwanda: Women Drumming Away the Traum...

Rwanda: Women Drumming Away the Trauma of Genocide

For Marta, joining Rwanda's first female drumming troupe, Ingoma Nshya -- a co-operative of formed 10 years after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi -- has helped her cope with the trauma of losing her husband in the killings. Marta's remarkable recovery is captured in Sweet Dreams, an inspiring award-winning documentary about playwright and director Odile "Kiki" Katese, who brought together women from both sides of the genocide, first in 2005 to form Ingoma Nshya, and then in 2010 to open Inzozi Nziza , an ice-cream store in Butare, 126km south of the capital, Kigali.

