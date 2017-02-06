Rwanda: Why Banks Are Racing to Embrace Digital Financial Facilities
Just over a quarter of the population have bank accounts, a situation largely attributable to low reach of most commercial banks as focus is mainly on major towns and provincial cities. Less than 30 per cent of Rwanda's adult population is formally banked, according to recent research by FinScope, giving bankers huge opportunities if only they cast their nets deeper and more creatively.
