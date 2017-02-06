Rwanda: Why Banks Are Racing to Embra...

Rwanda: Why Banks Are Racing to Embrace Digital Financial Facilities

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Just over a quarter of the population have bank accounts, a situation largely attributable to low reach of most commercial banks as focus is mainly on major towns and provincial cities. Less than 30 per cent of Rwanda's adult population is formally banked, according to recent research by FinScope, giving bankers huge opportunities if only they cast their nets deeper and more creatively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,633,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC