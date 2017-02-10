Rwanda to sell 20 pct stake in I&M Ba...

Rwanda to sell 20 pct stake in I&M Bank next week

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Reuters

Feb 7 The Rwandan government plans next week to sell its 20 percent stake in I&M Bank operations in Rwanda, with the aim of raising 11.5 billion francs , a minister and a senior executive said. The initial public offering would be launched on Feb. 14 and the proceeds would be used to help finance a new airport at Bugesera, east of the capital Kigali, the officials said.

