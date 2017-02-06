Rwanda: Revenue Collection Up Owing to New Taxpayers
Rwanda's total revenue collections, excluding local government tax and fees, increased to Rwf514 billion in the first semester of 2016/2017 fiscal year compared to Rwf470.6 billion collected during the same period last year. However, the figure falls short of the set target of Rwf516.5 billion and represents 99.7 per cent of performance level.
