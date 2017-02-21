Rwanda: President Kagame Meets Experts On African Union Reform

President Paul Kagame yesterday convened a meeting of the team of experts advising on African Union reform to discuss the implementation process. This was a follow up on the 2nd Retreat of Heads of State and Government held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in January, where the President presented the report on the institutional reform of the African Union mandated by the 27th Summit in July 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.