Rwanda: New Minerals Found as Govt Steps Up Exploration
Rwanda has far more natural resources than previously thought, an official familiar with the country's mineral exploration programme has said. The revelation comes days after the Government established a fully-fledged statutory body to oversee and coordinate all the exploration and mining-related activities in the country: the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board.
