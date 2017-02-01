Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Fallen...

Rwanda: Kagame Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Paul Kagame yesterday led national celebrations to mark the 23rd Heroes' Day, where he lay a wreath at the Heroes Mausoleum in Remera, Kigali. This year's Heroes' Day, which was marked at the village level, was held under the theme, "Heroism is making Choices that Fit Us."

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,497,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC