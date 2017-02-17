Rwanda: Indian Vice President's Visit to Strengthen Ties
The Vice-President of India, Shri M Hamid Ansari, arrived in the country yesterday on a three-day visit that will see him interact with high-level officials, students, and take part in a business forum. According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indian vice-president is expected to hold meetings with President Paul Kagame, Senate president Bernard Makuza, visit Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre, and give an address at the University of Rwanda.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC