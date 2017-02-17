Rwanda: Indian Vice President's Visit...

Rwanda: Indian Vice President's Visit to Strengthen Ties

The Vice-President of India, Shri M Hamid Ansari, arrived in the country yesterday on a three-day visit that will see him interact with high-level officials, students, and take part in a business forum. According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indian vice-president is expected to hold meetings with President Paul Kagame, Senate president Bernard Makuza, visit Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre, and give an address at the University of Rwanda.

