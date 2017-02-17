Rwanda: Indian Vice President's Visit to Strengthen Ties

The Vice-President of India, Shri M Hamid Ansari, arrived in the country yesterday on a three-day visit that will see him interact with high-level officials, students, and take part in a business forum. According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indian vice-president is expected to hold meetings with President Paul Kagame, Senate president Bernard Makuza, visit Kigali Genocide Memorial Centre, and give an address at the University of Rwanda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.