Rwanda: How the Rwanda-India Entrepreneurship Deal Is a Game Changer
Earlier this week, top Rwandan and Indian officials signed three bilateral agreements including a Memorandum of Understanding on establishing the Entrepreneurship Development Centre , in Rwanda. The MoU signed by Franois Kanimba, Minister for Trade, Industry and East African Community Affairs and Amar Sinha, External Relations Secretary in India's Ministry of External Affairs remains in effect for three years before it is renewed - by mutual consent.
