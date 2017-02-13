Rwanda: How Senior Public Officials Escape Anti-Graft Dragnet in Rwanda
Senior Rwandan government officials manning corruption networks have been devising "sophisticated means" to conceal their identities. This was revealed by the country's Deputy Prosecutor General Agnes Mukagashugi last week, while explaining why most of those convicted of corruption whose names are published are low-level officials, farmers and motorists.
