Rwanda: Govt to Sell Its 19.61% Stake in I&M Bank
The Government has announced it will sell its stake in I&M Bank to the public beginning next week through an Initial Public Offer. The Government currently holds 19.61 per cent, or slightly over 99,000,000, shares in the bank, which is the oldest lender in the country.
