Rwanda: Govt Starts Process to Raise AU Funding Quota

Rwanda: Govt Starts Process to Raise AU Funding Quota

Members of Parliament have approved the relevance of the Bill establishing the levy on imported goods for the financing of African Union operations. The Bill, if enacted into law, will help the Government collect around Rwf1.5 billion annual dues to sponsor AU affairs as the continent seeks to get rid of donor dependence.

Chicago, IL

