Rwanda: Girls Outshine Boys in A-Level Results
Girls did better than their male counterparts in general performance in the 2016 Advanced Level examinations, results released by the Ministry of Education yesterday show. Out of 36,916 candidates who passed exams to join tertiary education, 19,374 are girls, according to the results.
