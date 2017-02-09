Rwanda fires 200 police officers accu...

Rwanda fires 200 police officers accused of corruption

Monday Feb 6

Rwanda's government has dismissed 200 police officers implicated in corruption as the East African country strives to maintain its reputation as largely free of petty graft. The ranking shows the Rwandan government's will to fight corruption, said Marie-Immaculee Ingabire, the head of Transparency International in Rwanda.

Chicago, IL

