Rwanda fires 200 police officers accused of corruption
Rwanda's government has dismissed 200 police officers implicated in corruption as the East African country strives to maintain its reputation as largely free of petty graft. The ranking shows the Rwandan government's will to fight corruption, said Marie-Immaculee Ingabire, the head of Transparency International in Rwanda.
