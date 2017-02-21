Rwanda: Elsa Iradukunda Crowned Miss Rwanda 2017
Elsa Iradukunda has been crowned Miss Rwanda 2017 amidst tight competition from 15 finalists, in a colorful event held at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village . Iradukunda, a senior-six graduate from King David High School, who represented the Northern Province in the preliminaries, emerged the topmost contender for the beauty pageant, beating Guelda Shimwa to the crown.
