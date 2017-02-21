Rwanda: Elsa Iradukunda Crowned Miss Rwanda 2017

Elsa Iradukunda has been crowned Miss Rwanda 2017 amidst tight competition from 15 finalists, in a colorful event held at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village . Iradukunda, a senior-six graduate from King David High School, who represented the Northern Province in the preliminaries, emerged the topmost contender for the beauty pageant, beating Guelda Shimwa to the crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.