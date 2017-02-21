Rwanda: Elsa Iradukunda Crowned Miss ...

Rwanda: Elsa Iradukunda Crowned Miss Rwanda 2017

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Elsa Iradukunda has been crowned Miss Rwanda 2017 amidst tight competition from 15 finalists, in a colorful event held at the Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village . Iradukunda, a senior-six graduate from King David High School, who represented the Northern Province in the preliminaries, emerged the topmost contender for the beauty pageant, beating Guelda Shimwa to the crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,150,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC