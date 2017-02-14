Rwanda: Draft Law on New Tax for Fina...

Rwanda: Draft Law on New Tax for Financing AU Approved

2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Rwanda has introduced a new law enabling the levying of a tax on imported goods, with proceeds going to the financing of the African Union. A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame passed the draft law to establish the 0.2 per cent tax on imported goods.

