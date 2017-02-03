Rwanda: Creation of Artificial Lake a...

Rwanda: Creation of Artificial Lake at Gikondo Industrial Zone Mulled

An artificial lake could be created in former Gikondo Industrial Zone in Kigali once the relocation of all the factories there to the Special Economic Zone is completed, Rwanda Environment Management Authority has said. Although she could not give more details, Annette Karenzi, the director-general of industry and entrepreneurship at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and EAC Affairs, told The New Times that the first phase of relocating Gikondo industries is complete and that they have lately embarked on the second phase.

Chicago, IL

