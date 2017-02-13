Rwanda: Airspace Agreement With Mali to Boost Trade
Trade and tourism between Rwanda and Mali could flourish following a new bilateral Airspace Service Agreement signed yesterday in Kigali. According to the agreement, all air service operations will be conducted under the fifth freedom arrangement, which means an airline has the right to carry passengers from one country to another and from that country to a third country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC