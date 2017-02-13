Rwanda: Airspace Agreement With Mali ...

Rwanda: Airspace Agreement With Mali to Boost Trade

Trade and tourism between Rwanda and Mali could flourish following a new bilateral Airspace Service Agreement signed yesterday in Kigali. According to the agreement, all air service operations will be conducted under the fifth freedom arrangement, which means an airline has the right to carry passengers from one country to another and from that country to a third country.

Chicago, IL

