Rezidor reports record year of organic growth: signing of 45 hotels with 8,200 rooms
The Rezidor Hotel Group saw strong growth momentum in 2016, adding 45 new hotels totaling 8,200 rooms to its solid pipeline, and opening 18 hotels with nearly 3,600 rooms. Rezidor remains focused on its asset-light strategy, concentrated on fee-based business and sustainable development in Europe, the Middle East and Africa .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC