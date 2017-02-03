Rezidor reports record year of organi...

Rezidor reports record year of organic growth: signing of 45 hotels with 8,200 rooms

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WebWire

The Rezidor Hotel Group saw strong growth momentum in 2016, adding 45 new hotels totaling 8,200 rooms to its solid pipeline, and opening 18 hotels with nearly 3,600 rooms. Rezidor remains focused on its asset-light strategy, concentrated on fee-based business and sustainable development in Europe, the Middle East and Africa .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WebWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,612,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC