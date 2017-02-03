Morocco rejoins African Union for reg...

Morocco rejoins African Union for regional peace, prosperity

12 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

More than 33 years since quitting the African Union, Morocco was readmitted to the continental club of nations, heralding a new era of regional security and economic cooperation, according to the Moroccan Embassy in Seoul. The decision was made at the 28th Summit of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Jan. 31, with the support of 39 countries and nine countries opposed in voting.

