Mister Memory and other paperback reviews

In fin-de-siA cle Paris, Marcel DesprA©s, a cabaret artiste who performs astounding memory feats, shoots his wife when he finds her with another man. He is interned in a semi-catatonic state in an asylum, where a doctor and a police inspector are determined to reach an understanding of this intriguing man - the doctor because he thinks DesprA©s will seal his reputation, and the inspector because he believes there's more to this shooting than meets the eye.
