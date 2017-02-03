Mister Memory and other paperback rev...

Mister Memory and other paperback reviews

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

In fin-de-siA cle Paris, Marcel DesprA©s, a cabaret artiste who performs astounding memory feats, shoots his wife when he finds her with another man. He is interned in a semi-catatonic state in an asylum, where a doctor and a police inspector are determined to reach an understanding of this intriguing man - the doctor because he thinks DesprA©s will seal his reputation, and the inspector because he believes there's more to this shooting than meets the eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,041 • Total comments across all topics: 278,580,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC