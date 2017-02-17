MasterCard calls for new approach to ...

MasterCard calls for new approach to youth employment training in Africa

Innovative research released today by The MasterCard Foundation is making the case for a new approach to youth employment training strategies in Africa. Invisible Lives: Understanding Youth Livelihoods in Ghana and Uganda, released today at the Young Africa Works Summit in Kigali, Rwanda, sheds light on the working lives of African youth.

Chicago, IL

