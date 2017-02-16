Malawi: Govt to Learn From Rwanda On ...

Malawi: Govt to Learn From Rwanda On Programme Implementation

The Malawi/Rwanda Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation will among others pave way for Malawi to learn from Rwanda on programmes implementations. Speaking during the official opening of a three day session, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Francis Kasaila said Malawi as a country has well documented programmes, but lack of commitment to implementing them was a major problem.

