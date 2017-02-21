India-Rwanda have 54 yrs of fruitful bilateral ties: Murekezi28 min ago

India-Rwanda have 54 yrs of fruitful ...

India-Rwanda have 54 yrs of fruitful bilateral ties: Murekezi

Monday Feb 20

Kigali, Feb 20 Rwandan Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi today hosted a banquet for Vice President Hamid Ansari and asserted that 54 years of bilateral relations have been "fruitful". The Prime Minister said with the signing of three MoUs, "our relationship from here forth is going to grow stronger," he said.

