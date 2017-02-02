Ghanaian Business Leaders Tour Rwanda
Business leaders, entrepreneurs and key public sector workers who are hungry to find solutions to stimulate growth and efficiency in their organizations, have joined Citi FM's Hello Kigali business tour to Rwanda. The Rwanda has been praised for its successes in eliminating overly bureaucratic and corrupt systems in its public sectors using technology and friendly legal regimes.
