FIFA president visits Rwanda to promote local football

Saturday Feb 25

The FIFA President Gianni Infantino has called on the Rwanda soccer federation body to actively take part in the development of local football to be able to compete at the global level. He made the remarks on Saturday while speaking shortly after arriving in the Rwandan capital Kigali for a two-day visit.

