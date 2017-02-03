End war, strife on African continent

End war, strife on African continent

Something refreshing came out of the 28th African Union Summit that was concluded in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on January 31. The summit was themed around "harnessing the demographic dividend" that Africa can capitalise on since it will remain largely young as other continents age. The leaders discussed and adopted most of the reforms proposed by Rwandan president Paul Kagame to make AU more suited to serving the needs of the African people.

