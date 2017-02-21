East Africa: Rwanda Targets to Be the...

East Africa: Rwanda Targets to Be the Regional Aviation Hub

This week, Rwanda hosted the Africa Aviation 2017 Summit at Kigali Conventional Center. RwandAir, the national carrier of the republic of Rwanda has attracted a lot of attention over the past 5 years, earning a reputation of one of Africa's fastest growing airline.

Chicago, IL

