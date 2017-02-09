East Africa: Affordable 'Made in East Africa' Computer Software to Hit Market
South American technology firm Positivo BGH made its entry into the region two years ago with the building of 'made in Rwanda' laptops. Allan Olingo spoke with the firm's president for Africa Juan Ignacio Ponelli on its plan to increase access to technology in schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC