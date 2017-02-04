.com | AU is cleaning house with refo...

.com | AU is cleaning house with reforms aplenty

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News24

Future chairpersons of the African Union Commission will be able to appoint their own team of commissioners under sweeping reforms planned for the body to help them push their programmes more effectively. As part of the reforms, the AU will narrow its focus to political affairs, peace and security and economic integration, and heads of state will be limited to discussing three important agenda items at each summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08) Mar '15 LaToya 101
Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12) Feb '15 prince emma 43
NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15) Jan '15 mr age 1
Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15) Jan '15 Worala 1
News UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15) Jan '15 Ayman Banyu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,597,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC