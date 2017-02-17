At Rwanda Holocaust tribute, 'Never A...

At Rwanda Holocaust tribute, 'Never Again' is a hopeful slogan

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Times of Israel

Daniel Gold, an 80-year-old Holocaust survivor and microbiology professor, has shared his story of surviving a Lithuanian ghetto hundreds of times, with thousands of students around the world, from New Zealand to Israel. But the dozens of Rwandan students listening to his lecture in honor of the joint Israel-Rwandan commemoration of International Holocaust Day, on February 14, were probably the only ones to nod along in recognition to many parts of his story.

