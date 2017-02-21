Ansari concludes 5-day Rwanda,Uganda ...

Ansari concludes 5-day Rwanda,Uganda visit, calls it fruitful1 hour ago

23 hrs ago

Kamapala, Feb 23 Vice President Hamid Ansari today left for home after concluding his five-day visit of Rwanda and Uganda during which India signed three major bilateral agreements in Kigali and decided to boost cooperation with the two East African countries. The Vice President left the Ugandan capital tonight at the end of his three-day visit of the country.

