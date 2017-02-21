Ansari concludes 5-day Rwanda,Uganda visit, calls it fruitful1 hour ago
Kamapala, Feb 23 Vice President Hamid Ansari today left for home after concluding his five-day visit of Rwanda and Uganda during which India signed three major bilateral agreements in Kigali and decided to boost cooperation with the two East African countries. The Vice President left the Ugandan capital tonight at the end of his three-day visit of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden approves document checks at borders (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Yemeni rebels halt Swiss peace talks (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Rwanda accuses France of hand in bloody genocide (Aug '08)
|Mar '15
|LaToya
|101
|Why do Tutsi claim being Ethio/Somali? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|prince emma
|43
|NIGERIA ARMY RECRUITMENT /2015 FORM IS OUT cal... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|mr age
|1
|Rwanda cartoon (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Worala
|1
|UN official in Congo says force ready to rout o... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Ayman Banyu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC