Airbus Forecasts Africa Demand for 1,000 Jets Over Next 20 Years

Airbus SE expects African operators to buy about 990 new planes over the next two decades to meet increasing demand for passenger and freight services on the continent. While making up only 3 percent of overall global demand, the planes will more than double the number of such aircraft on the continent, according to Airbus' vice president for sales in Africa and India, Hadi Akoum.

Chicago, IL

